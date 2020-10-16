DENVER (CBS4) – The security guard accused of shooting and killing a man at a protest in Denver last weekend will be charged with second degree murder. Matthew Dolloff, 30, was hired by TV station 9News, through the security company Pinkerton. Dolloff is accused of killing 49-year-old Lee Keltner. Records show Dolloff did not have the license required to work as a security guard in Denver.
On Thursday, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced plans to charge Dolloff. If convicted, he faces a mandatory prison sentence of between 16 and 48 years.
Video released earlier this week shows the seconds before and after Saturday’s deadly shooting. In the video, you can see a verbal altercation involving Keltner and another man, who are standing between the Denver Public Library and the Denver Art Museum. Keltner was holding a can of OC spray, also known as oleoresin capsicum spray or pepper spray. According to the probable cause statement released by the Denver Police Department, Dolloff got involved in the altercation with Keltner and the other protester at about 3:36 p.m. Keltner hit Dolloff on the side of the head with an open hand.
A photographer captured the moment Keltner discharged his pepper spray and Dolloff pulled his gun.
Dolloff fired one shot and Keltner collapsed to the ground.
Keltner was rushed to Denver Health where he was pronounced dead at 4:05 p.m.
Dolloff was taken into custody by officers while holding a semiautomatic handgun.
The case against Dolloff will be filed in Denver District Court on Monday.
LINK: Dolloff Arrest Affidavit
