NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Loveland Ski Area, Skiing

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4)– Loveland Ski Area continues to prepare for ski season. The snowmaking guns were fired up again on Thursday.

(credit: Loveland Ski Area)

Crews started making snow on Sunday after Mother Nature dropped 5 inches of snow on the mountain. The temperatures have been chilly enough that the guns have been working all week.

(credit: Loveland Ski Area)

Loveland said it takes about two weeks to prep the mountain with an 18-inch base that’s good enough for opening day.

(credit: Loveland Ski Area)

The ski area is planning to open for the season at the end of the month or early November.

Jennifer McRae

Comments

Leave a Reply