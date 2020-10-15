Comments
GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4)– Loveland Ski Area continues to prepare for ski season. The snowmaking guns were fired up again on Thursday.
Crews started making snow on Sunday after Mother Nature dropped 5 inches of snow on the mountain. The temperatures have been chilly enough that the guns have been working all week.
Loveland said it takes about two weeks to prep the mountain with an 18-inch base that’s good enough for opening day.
The ski area is planning to open for the season at the end of the month or early November.