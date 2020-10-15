Comments
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Just 24 hours after it started, the East Troublesome Fire burning in Grand County has grown to more than 3,700 acres. The wildfire is burning near Grimes Peak near Kremmling.
There are mandatory evacuations for people in the Big Horn Park area and along County Road 21.
“The fireman came by and said we’re going to be evacuating in five minutes, so grab what you can and get out of here,” said one resident who was in the evacuation area.
Officials have set up an evacuation center at the Kremmling Fairgrounds. Residents under mandatory evacuation orders are asked to take an overnight bag with necessary items, including identification like a driver’s license.
There is zero percent containment on the wildfire.