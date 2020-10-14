Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show on the 16th Street Mall in Denver will not happen this year. Instead, the Downtown Denver Partnership is planning alternate activities with a focus on health and safety to ring in 2021.
The fireworks along the 16th Street Mall have been a tradition in Denver for nearly two decades. This year, the coronavirus pandemic put that tradition on hold.
Thousands of people typically brave chilly winter temperatures to watch the fireworks over the city’s tallest buildings to welcome a new year.
The Downtown Denver Partnership will discuss more socially-safe ways to celebrate the holidays from November to January next week.