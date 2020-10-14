High School Seniors Face Different Challenges After Denver Public Schools Delays Return To In-Person LearningStudents in 6th-12th grade were set to return to a mix of in-person and online learning on Oct. 21. Instead, they will now continue with remote learning for at least three weeks into the second quarter, through Nov. 6.

4 minutes ago

Cooler But Still Windy ThursdayWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

1 hour ago

Two Local Teachers Got Quite A Surprise Today When They Were Each Awarded A $100,000 National Teaching PrizeBrian Manley and Mike Shallenberger won the Harbor Freight Tools For Schools Prize For Teaching Excellence. Each teacher will receive $30,000 and their school will be given $100,000.

2 hours ago

Time Is Running Out To Complete The 2020 CensusThere are only hours left to complete Census 2020. The Supreme Court ruled the Census Bureau must stop counting early Friday morning instead of the end of the month.

2 hours ago

In-Person Learning Resumes At University Of Colorado BoulderAfter a two week quarantine from campus, many University of Colorado Boulder students are returning to in-person learning. Most classes are returning to normal, but it's recommended that students check with their professors to be sure of the status.

2 hours ago

Cameron Peak Fire: More Mandatory Evacuations Ordered As Winds Fuel FireMore mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered in the Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County. Officials urge residents to leave immediately.

2 hours ago