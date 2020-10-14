AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Aurora is home to a new memorial honoring Colorado’s fallen veterans and Gold Star families. The memorial is the first of its kind in Colorado and the 71st in the U.S.
Since Colorado became a state, more than 6,200 men and women from here have died serving our country.
For the past 7 years, the site of the memorial has been a place to honor Colorado’s fallen and those killed in action. The Colorado Freedom Memorial Foundation organizers decided they needed to honor Gold Star families as well.
Even the coronavirus pandemic couldn’t derail the dedication ceremony that included social distancing, face coverings and a limited number of guests.
“I tell people when somebody’s killed in action, their battle their war ends on the field but their family’s is just beginning and continues with the rest of their lives with the deep loss and pain. We want them to know we haven’t forgotten. You’re as important to us as the treasure you lost,” said Rick Crandall, Pres. Colorado Freedom Memorial Foundation.
The Colorado Freedom Memorial with the Gold Star memorial is located at 756 Telluride Street in Aurora just east of the intersection between 6th Avenue and Airport Boulevard. The memorial is open to the public.