DENVER (CBS4)– There are only hours left to complete Census 2020. The Supreme Court ruled the Census Bureau must stop counting early Friday morning instead of the end of the month.

Together We Count is an organization desperately trying to get everyone counted because the more people counted in Colorado, the more money will come in to the state including to non-profit organizations.

There is a push to get people counted, especially in rural areas and parts of Denver like Sun Valley. Groups are canvassing neighborhoods, asking people to fill out the form, which is required by law.

“The census is something that cannot be understated. It impacts pretty much every aspect of our daily lives,” said Gillian Winbourn with Together We Count. “The numbers we have seen in the rural parts of Colorado aren’t’ looking too great. The rural parts were hurt the most due to the operations changes from the Census Bureau due to the pandemic.”

Filling out the 2020 Census helps determine how much federal funding Colorado receives over the next 10 years. That money can fund education, health care and construction.

CBS4 did a quick street corner survey.

“Have you responded to the census?” asked CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

“I have,” a woman responded.

“How about you? Have you?” asked Sallinger.

A man replied, “I have also responded.”

“And you?” asked Sallinger.

“I also have,” said another woman whose lunch was interrupted by the CBS4 crew.

That’s pretty good, but not all areas of Denver have done so well.

“In the neighborhoods of Sun Valley, Globeville, West Colfax and Five Points. Those were the neighborhoods that surfaced to the top of what we had to get in for specific effort,” said Denver City Council At-Large Debbie Ortega.

The deadline to fill out the census is 4 a.m. Friday.

LINK: Census 2020