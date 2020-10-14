NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
By Anica Padilla
ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Aspen officials plan to extend the face mask order in the “mandatory zone” through May 1, “to protect the health of our residents and guests and keep the economy running.”

(credit: City of Aspen)

The mandatory zone goes from the Roaring Fork River down to Aspen Mountain and is bordered by Aspen Street and South Original Street.

Officials said the city council and the majority of the community members who took a recent survey were in favor of extending the mandatory mask zone.

The city council will vote on Oct. 27 to make the extension official.

“Thank you for wearing your mask and keeping Aspen safer and open!” officials tweeted.

Learn more about the mask ordinance at: https://www.cityofaspen.com/1315/Mask-Information

