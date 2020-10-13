DENVER (CBS4) — Video released Tuesday shows the seconds before and after a deadly shooting at a rally and counter protest in Denver on Saturday. Matthew Dolloff, 30, who was hired as a security guard by a local TV news station, through the security company Pinkerton, is accused of killing 49-year-old Lee Keltner. Records show Dolloff did not have the license required to work as a security guard in Denver.

In the video, you can see a verbal altercation involving two men standing between the Denver Public Library and the Denver Art Museum. A third man tries to separate them by physically pushing them apart.

“Don’t touch me, I’m standing my ground,” a man wearing a black t-shirt says. The other man in the confrontation, who is wearing a hat, sunglasses and a mask, can be seen holding some kind of spray can.

Be advised there is explicit language in the video.

According to 9News, there is a 12-second gap where the recording stopped, and that’s when the shooting occurred.

In the second video, a man can be heard yelling that he working security for 9News.

Another man in the video can be heard saying that he has a press pass.

“The guy on the ground was going to mace me,” a man can be heard saying. “That was my security guard, he just protected my f***ing life.”

Again, be advised there is explicit language in the video.

According to the probable cause statement released by the Denver Police Department, Dolloff became engaged in an altercation with Keltner while he was arguing with the other protester. Keltner was holding a can of OC spray, also known as oleoresin capsicum spray or pepper spray, at the time.

That’s when Keltner and Dolloff faced each other, about 3:36 p.m., and Keltner struck Dolloff on the side of the head with an open hand. Dolloff is seen drawing a handgun from his waistband, aiming at Keltner and shooting once.

Keltner discharged his OC spray as he collapsed to the ground.

Dolloff was taken into custody by officers while holding a semiautomatic handgun. Keltner was rushed to Denver Health where he was pronounced dead at 4:05 p.m.

Dolloff appeared in court on Sunday and remains in custody on investigation of first-degree murder charges.

LINK: Dolloff Arrest Affidavit