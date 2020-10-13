ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – It’s not even winter yet, but Ski Santa Fe has sold out of its nearly 3,000 passes. Albuquerque TV station KOB reports that the ski passes were gone in less than 10 hours Monday.
Ski Santa Fe general manager Ben Abruzzo says they put 2,900 different reservation-based passes on sale at midnight. All of them were all sold by 10 a.m. Monday.
In a typical season, Ski Santa Fe sells close to 6,000 season passes over a few months. Abruzzo says state officials finalized ski areas’ coronavirus-safe plans Monday. Some of those plans include limiting ski lift capacity to 25%.
bruzzo says those who missed out on buying a season pass at Ski Santa Fe will still have other options, including an online reservation system.
