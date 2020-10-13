Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Metro State University of Denver is looking ahead to the spring semester in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The university is planning to host more on-campus options.
Phase one of the spring semester will bring approximately 430 in-person courses to campus in January. That’s only about 14% of total classes.
MSU hopes to add more in-person opportunities in March. The university has also opened up most general studies courses to ensure first-year students have the option for face-to-face instruction, safely.