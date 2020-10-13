CBSN DENVERGov. Jared Polis is speaking about COVID-19 in Colorado (Watch Live)
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– Metro State University of Denver is looking ahead to the spring semester in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The university is planning to host more on-campus options.

The Advanced Manufacturing Sciences Institute facility at Metro State University (credit CBS)

Phase one of the spring semester will bring approximately 430 in-person courses to campus in January. That’s only about 14% of total classes.

MSU hopes to add more in-person opportunities in March. The university has also opened up most general studies courses to ensure first-year students have the option for face-to-face instruction, safely.

