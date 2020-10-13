DENVER (CBS4)– Denver police have released the arrest affidavit for Matthew Dolloff, the private security guard who was arrested in the shooting death of Lee Keltner. The deadly shooting happened during dueling protests on Saturday in downtown Denver.

Dolloff, 30, was contracted as a security guard by 9News through the security company Pinkerton.

According to the affidavit, Keltner was engaged in a verbal dispute with another protester and some witnesses believed the altercation would have become physical. Someone intervened in the argument and broke it up.

Police said that dispute was captured on Denver HALO cameras as well as cellphone video and digital photography from multiple witnesses.

According to the affidavit, review of the video shows that Dolloff became engaged in an altercation with Keltner while he was arguing with the other protester. Keltner was holding a can of OC spray, also known as oleoresin capsicum spray or pepper spray, at the time.

That’s when Keltner and Dolloff faced each other, about 3:36 p.m., and Keltner struck Dolloff on the side of the head with an open hand. Dolloff is seen drawing a handgun from his waistband, aiming at Keltner and shooting once.

Keltner discharged his OC spray as he collapsed to the ground.

Dolloff was taken into custody by officers while holding a semiautomatic handgun. Keltner was rushed to Denver Health where he was pronounced dead at 4:05 p.m.

Dolloff appeared in court on Sunday and remains in custody on investigation of first-degree murder charges.

LINK: Dolloff Arrest Affidavit