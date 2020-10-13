DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Day care provider Amanda Anderson has been arrested in the death of a 3-month-old girl in Douglas County.
Investigators say Anderson had been issued five cease and desist orders through the Colorado Department of Human Services before the child’s death on Aug. 26.
Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Lexington Drive, in Douglas County, on that afternoon.
“While deputies were en route to the location they were advised that South Metro Fire Authority had transported the baby, unconscious and not breathing, to a local hospital,” investigators stated. “The baby was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”
On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued for Anderson for child abuse resulting in death. Anderson was taken into custody at approximately 4:20 p.m. and booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility. She is being held on a $50,000 bond.
This is still an active an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.