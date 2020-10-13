Single Mother Surprised With Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Furniture & Down-Payment AssistanceA single mother got the surprise of a lifetime at what she thought was a simple walkthrough of her new home in Globeville.

7 minutes ago

APD Investigating Alleged Neglect At Arvada Assisted Living Center, Family Claims Facility Allowed Woman To 'Suffer'Julia Gutierrez's family claims the facility neglected to properly hydrate her, leading to an untreated urinary tract infection, as well as allegedly failed to properly treat a bedsore, leading to a septic infection.

19 minutes ago

Steve Pankey Arrested in 1984 Murder Of Jonelle Matthews From GreeleySteve Pankey has been arrested in the 1984 murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews from Greeley. Her remains were found last year.

27 minutes ago

High Fire Danger Ahead Of Next Cold FrontWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

5 hours ago

CDOT Will Be Doing Rock Scaling Along Highway 74 In Jefferson CountyA large rock scaling project in underway along highway 74 with work expected to last into next year.

5 hours ago

After A Paddleboarder Drowned At Chatfield Sunday It Is Another Sad Reminder To Wear A Life VestColorado has had a record number of drownings this year as more people recreate on our waters, but CPW wants to remind anyone who goes out on the water to be safe and wear a life vest.

5 hours ago