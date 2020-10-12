Comments
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were hurt in a fire at Denver’s Mile High Flea Market on Saturday. At least eight booths were burned, officials at South Adams County Fire say.
One of the shops caught on fire just before 5 p.m. as some shops were closing for the day, officials say. It’s not clear what caused the fire.
“It feels like we did dodge a bullet being so close to the source of the fire,” said Mile High Flea Market seller Morgan Bolin.
The two people hurt were treated at the scene. It’s not clear if they are booth workers or shoppers.