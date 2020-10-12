BREAKING NEWS2 women hurt in violent carjacking in Lakewood
By Jennifer McRae
GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4)– Snowmaking is underway at Loveland Ski Area. Mother Nature did her part over the weekend, and now the ski area is taking advantage of that head start.

Five-and-a-half inches fell on the ski area on Sunday as well as cold temperatures. That combo is perfect for the snowmaking team to fire up their guns.

The guns are expected to be hard at work all week. Loveland said it takes about two weeks to prep the mountain with an 18-inch base that’s good enough for opening day.

