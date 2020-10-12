Comments (5)
DENVER (CBS4)– Lee Keltner has been identified as the victim in Saturday’s shooting at a downtown Denver protest. Matthew Dolloff is facing first-degree murder charges in Keltner’s death.
Dolloff was contracted through a security company by KUSA 9News during the protest.
Keltner, 49, was rushed to the hospital where he later died at the hospital from his injuries in the shooting.
He was a business owner with Colorado roots. Organizers with the self-described Patriot group said Lee was at the demonstration on Saturday.
A memorial for Keltner has been created at the site of the shooting near the Denver Art Museum.
Shouldn’t he also be identified as the instigator of the confrontation since he was the one who physically assaulted and then maced the armed citizen?
Keltner committed assault – he slapped Dolloff, while Dolloff was unarmed (see photo). Then Keltner maced Dolloff, who then defended himself. 2A goes both ways. Photo: https://www.mercurynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/TDP-L-RALLY_865-3.jpg?w=620
Don’t bully a trigger-happy wimp with a gun.
9news is on the hook for a seven-figure settlement to Lee Keltners family. I can’t imagine the hell they’re going through right now, when an America loving man can go to a rally to express his patriotic views and be murdered for those beliefs. Antifa/blm is a growing cancer spreading through the country. It needs to be quickly eradicated before it metathesizes.
Literally every word you said here is untrue.