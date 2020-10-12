Fort Collins Has Been Named The Top Place To Live In 2020 By A List Put Out By Livability.comThe website analyzed more than 1,000 small to mid-sized cities.

48 minutes ago

Colorado Will Be Awarded Money From An Opioid Settlement CaseMNK is an opioid manufactory and they will pay out $1.6 billion as part of a settlement, we do not know yet what amount Colorado will receive.

51 minutes ago

Thornton Fire Will Continue To Offer Free Covid Testing Through The End Of OctoberTesting is done on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8am-2pm but you need to register in advance.

53 minutes ago

A Crash Near Pine On Highway 285 Has Closed The Road In Both DirectionsTwo cars were involved in a head on collision but there is no word yet on any injuries.

55 minutes ago

A Fire That Started By The Manitou Incline Is Now 100% ContainedThe fire started on Thursday and crews were able to get it 100% contained on Sunday.

57 minutes ago

Time Entry System At Rocky Mountain National Park To End SoonAfter four months, Rocky Mountain National Park officials are doing away with a timed entry permit reservation system. Park officials instituted the system on June 4 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

1 hour ago