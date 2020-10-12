Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Elections opened the McNichols Building on Monday. The building will be the city’s main voter service office and polling center.
Election crews worked over the weekend, moving equipment into the building at Civic Center Park so voters can cast their ballots.
The center is set up with social distancing in mind. Voters in Denver can start dropping off ballots Monday, early voting in person begins Oct. 19.
If you would like to register to vote, or find a ballot drop box or voting center, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.
What was done to the McNichols Building, given to Denver as a library, is a perpetual reminder that Denver is dumb.