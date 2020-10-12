EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Walmart in Colorado Springs is temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. At least 10 people from the Walmart Supercenter at 3201 E. Platte Ave. have tested positive.
The store closed at 2 p.m. on Monday for a deep clean and is set to reopen at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
Walmart officials said the store will conduct daily health screenings once it reopens along with temperature checks of every associate before their shift. The store is also providing masks and gloves to associates.
“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place to protect associates and customers including requiring everyone wear a mask in the store, enhanced cleaning measures, installing social distancing signage, installing plexiglass sneeze guards at registers, providing no-touch payment methods and other support,” said Walmart spokesperson Anne Hatfield.
It is unclear who was infected at the store.
This is the second outbreak to happen at a Walmart in Colorado Springs. The first was in August, at the store near Powers and Palmer Park Boulevard.