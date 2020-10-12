CHATFIELD STATE PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– South Metro Fire Rescue recovered the body of a missing paddle boarder late Sunday night. The woman was reported missing about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
“State Park Rangers were on a ranger boat using sonar almost immediately after the incident it occurred,” Eric Hurst, South Metro Fire Rescue public information officer said.
The strong winds started blowing through the Denver metro area on Sunday afternoon.
“There was another paddleboard that was being pushed by the wind across the lake, thankfully that person was able to hold on to their paddleboard and they made it safely to shore,” he said.
Red Flag Warnings were in effect for the area at the time distress calls starting coming in.
“Our paramedics had responded twice already to people who had fallen off of boats and needed to be checked out because they were exposed to the cold and the wind.”
At one point there were three boats out searching for the woman but after sunset, operations were scaled back to a single boat with sonar equipment on board.
“No one goes out onto the lake and plans on having an emergency so we always want people to keep that mind, that there are safety mechanisms in place to help them if the worst ever happens.”
The victim’s identity has not been released.