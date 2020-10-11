NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
By Danielle Chavira
(CBS4) – Rain and snow have made their way to the Mullen and Cameron Peak Fires burning on either side of the Colorado-Wyoming state line. Meteorologists at the Mullen Fire say the northwestern corner of the fire line started seeing snow at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Snow near the Mullen Fire on Oct. 11. (credit: NWS)

The weather system will move across the region into the early afternoon. Weather experts expect between 1/2 of an inch for parts Colorado and up to 2 inches in higher elevations in Wyoming.

Wind gusts have already been clocked at 52 mph on the western side of the Mullen Fire. As the night moves in, temperatures will drop and the wind chill will be expected to be around 10 degrees, experts say.

The Mullen fire has burned 174,912 acres and is 25% contained.

The Cameron Peak Fire now sits at 134,559 acres and is 47% contained. The fire is about 3,000 acres away from moving into the spot of the second largest wildfire in Colorado state history — overtaking the Hayman Fire in 2002.

(credit: Poudre Fire Authority)

Fire officials say they saw increased activity near the Joe Wright Reservoir on Saturday.

“The fire remains to the north of the CSU Campus and west of Pingree Park Road,” officials said online. “Crews monitored the CSU campus, Pingree Park, and Monument Gulch areas overnight.”

Firefighters at the Middle Fork Fire are also seeing colder weather. Snow is falling in Steamboat Springs.

The Middle Fork Fire has burned 17,832 acres.

