(CBS4) – Rain and snow have made their way to the Mullen and Cameron Peak Fires burning on either side of the Colorado-Wyoming state line. Meteorologists at the Mullen Fire say the northwestern corner of the fire line started seeing snow at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The weather system will move across the region into the early afternoon. Weather experts expect between 1/2 of an inch for parts Colorado and up to 2 inches in higher elevations in Wyoming.

Wind gusts have already been clocked at 52 mph on the western side of the Mullen Fire. As the night moves in, temperatures will drop and the wind chill will be expected to be around 10 degrees, experts say.

Peak winds gusts since 10 am this morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/d2tBzjxMnH — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 11, 2020

The Mullen fire has burned 174,912 acres and is 25% contained.

Snow sweet snow! The Skyline area currently seeing the white flakes with temperatures now in the low 30s. This added moisture will help those fighting the #MullenFire_WY #wywx Photo courtesy of @WYDOT_Southeast pic.twitter.com/Zn0zRrTob1 — NWS Cheyenne (@NWSCheyenne) October 11, 2020

The Cameron Peak Fire now sits at 134,559 acres and is 47% contained. The fire is about 3,000 acres away from moving into the spot of the second largest wildfire in Colorado state history — overtaking the Hayman Fire in 2002.

Fire officials say they saw increased activity near the Joe Wright Reservoir on Saturday.

“The fire remains to the north of the CSU Campus and west of Pingree Park Road,” officials said online. “Crews monitored the CSU campus, Pingree Park, and Monument Gulch areas overnight.”

Firefighters at the Middle Fork Fire are also seeing colder weather. Snow is falling in Steamboat Springs.

The Middle Fork Fire has burned 17,832 acres.