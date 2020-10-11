NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Arvada News, Grass Fire, Highway 93

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada firefighters rushed to a grass fire burning near Highway 93 on Sunday afternoon. Gusty winds did not help crews.

Grass fire in Arvada (credit: Arvada)

The fire started near Pioneer Sand — east of the highway near West 82nd Avenue.

Grass fire in Arvada (credit: Arvada)

Some homes in the area are under pre-evacuation orders. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is now in a mop-up stage.

Danielle Chavira

Comments

Leave a Reply