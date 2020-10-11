Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada firefighters rushed to a grass fire burning near Highway 93 on Sunday afternoon. Gusty winds did not help crews.
The fire started near Pioneer Sand — east of the highway near West 82nd Avenue.
Some homes in the area are under pre-evacuation orders. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is now in a mop-up stage.
The fire near Hwy 93 and W. 82nd Ave. is now in the mop up stage. pic.twitter.com/6N0kFgpH4s
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) October 11, 2020