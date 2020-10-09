DENVER (CBS4) – Make-A-Wish Colorado has a long history of putting smiles on the faces of children facing big medical problems. This has been a difficult year on the organization, as it has on all nonprofit organizations, so that makes Walk for Wishes more important than ever. The event is going virtual on Saturday.

“We’ve seen a lot of amazing support from people all over the state, specifically with our walk,” said Scott Dishong, the President and CEO or Make-A-Wish Colorado.

The benefit of a virtual event is that people across the state can participate, including those who wouldn’t be able to make an event in the Denver Metro Area.

“Make-A-Wish Colorado serves kids from all over the state, we’ve got kids that we’ve served in pretty much every community, in every corner of Colorado. And so, this allows us to engage folks in our walk that normally wouldn’t, so we’re excited about that,” Dishong explained.

The organization has to put wish-granting on hold for a couple months at the beginning of the pandemic. But, it’s back in business now.

“So we’ve been granting for the last few months, a lot of outdoor makeovers for their backyard, or camping wishes, or mountain biking wishes. You can imagine all these kids are excited to get outside, or to utilize their houses in different ways,” Dishong said.

Registration is free at www.walkforwishesco.org. Teams, families, and individuals can do the walk any way they like in their own communities and neighborhoods on October, 10th. The money raised goes to granting wishes for the kids and families who need it most. Make-A-Wish Colorado will host a Welcome Ceremony at 9 a.m. on Facebook Live.

Walk for Wishes is a CBS4 Sponsored Event.