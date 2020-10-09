NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
By Jesse Sarles
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley police arrested two men after a shootout in a Walmart parking lot Friday morning. Police said suspects Jewan Satcher and Sheldon Nails are believed to be contract workers from out of state and not Walmart employees.

(credit: CBS)

It happened at the store on 23rd Avenue and no one was injured.

Investigators said Satcher, 24, and Nails, 23, knew each other and had a fight prior to the shootout. They both face multiple charges in the case, including reckless endangerment and illegal discharge of a gun.

(credit: CBS)

Police found more than 20 shell casings at the scene. One bullet hit the windshield of someone who was sitting in his car. Other cars were also hit, but no one was hurt.

