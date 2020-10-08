NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Ken May, Missing Hiker, Missing Man, Missing Person, Silverthorne News, Summit County News

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials with the Summit County Rescue Group are asking for help locating a missing 71-year-old man who is described as being an experience hiker. On Wednesday Ken May was in the area of Willow Lake and Salmon Lake northwest of Silverthorne.

His last message was that he was descending the summit of Mount Silverthorne. He was wearing tan pants and possibly a climbing helmet.

If you see him or if you were in the area on Wednesday or early Thursday and have any information that might be helpful with the search you’re asked to call police at 970-333-9856.

Comments

Leave a Reply