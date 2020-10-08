SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials with the Summit County Rescue Group are asking for help locating a missing 71-year-old man who is described as being an experience hiker. On Wednesday Ken May was in the area of Willow Lake and Salmon Lake northwest of Silverthorne.

SCRG seeks information that may help us find missing hiker Ken May, who left the Willowbrook trailhead on the morning of Oct. 7th to climb Silverthorne Mountain.

Hikers that have been in the area in the last 24 hours and have info, please call Charles Pitman at 970-333-9856. pic.twitter.com/BFhKNF5LQA — Summit County Rescue (@SCrescuegroup) October 8, 2020

His last message was that he was descending the summit of Mount Silverthorne. He was wearing tan pants and possibly a climbing helmet.

If you see him or if you were in the area on Wednesday or early Thursday and have any information that might be helpful with the search you’re asked to call police at 970-333-9856.