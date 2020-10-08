NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters in Denver rushed to a chemical spill on Thursday night. Approximately 250 gallons of hydrochloric acid spilled at 4940 Jackson St.

(credit: Denver Fire)

The 250 gallon vat of acid was punctured by a forklift which led to the spill. There were 20 people working at the site at the time of the spill.

Neighboring buildings in a 2-block area were evacuated. The spill happened in a primarily commercial area. The hazmat team with the Denver Fire Department is investigating the spill. Crews said they are confident the spill has been contained and the vapors reduced, in part because of the cooler weather.

No one was injured in the spill but there is concern with exposure to the vapor. Drivers in the area were advised to take an alternate route due to closures surrounding the spill.

