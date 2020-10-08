DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters in Denver rushed to a chemical spill on Thursday night. Approximately 250 gallons of hydrochloric acid spilled at 4940 Jackson St.
The 250 gallon vat of acid was punctured by a forklift which led to the spill. There were 20 people working at the site at the time of the spill.
Neighboring buildings in a 2-block area were evacuated. The spill happened in a primarily commercial area. The hazmat team with the Denver Fire Department is investigating the spill. Crews said they are confident the spill has been contained and the vapors reduced, in part because of the cooler weather.
4940 Jackson St. FULL HAZMAT RESPONSE. Hydrochloric Acid spill. Approximately 250 gallons spilled. Neighboring buildings have been evacuated. DFD Haz-Mat team is investigating. pic.twitter.com/GwGtlpThFZ
— Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) October 9, 2020
No one was injured in the spill but there is concern with exposure to the vapor. Drivers in the area were advised to take an alternate route due to closures surrounding the spill.