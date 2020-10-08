Comments
KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4)– The Spring Creek Fire burning near Green Mountain Reservoir is now called the Deep Creek Fire. The fire has burned about 80 acres.
There is no containment on the fire which started Wednesday afternoon and forced evacuations right away. Those evacuation orders along Highway 9 have been downgraded. Crews continue to battle the blaze from the air and the ground.
All Bureau of Land Management lands in Summit County have been closed to the public due to the fire. Also closed to public access due to the fire, the White River National Forest in Summit and Eagle counties.