WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado law determines that ballots can be sent 25 days in advance of Election Day. That date is Friday.

“Of course when there is national coverage, and national things are being said, there’s always an increase in calls and questions,” Carly Koppes, Weld County Clerk and Recorder said.

Under such scrutiny, Koppes walked CBS4 through the process of how the majority of ballots are being prepped for the mail on Oct. 9.

“We have our ballots printed outside the state of Colorado and we usually go observe just to make sure the ballots are being printed correctly,” she explained.

Koppes was in California to make sure the ballots were printed correctly, sealed in boxes and then loaded onto a truck for Colorado. In total there were 187,089 ballots printed for Weld County voters. Ballots here on after will be printed locally.

“When we close that big semi-trailer, and we lock it up we also include a big seal on it as well.”

The truck is expected to arrive at the general mail processing facility in Denver on Friday. The Weld County Clerk’s Office is checking in with the truck throughout Thursday to make sure there are no issues.

“When that truck comes in and backs up at the Denver general facility tomorrow, I’ll re-verify that seal is intact.”

Ballots are scanned and brought to Weld County post offices to be delivered.

“You will be receiving a message starting tomorrow when our ballots go through the USPS scanners telling you your ballots on the way to you.”

Using Ballottrax, voters in Weld County will be notified when it arrives at the county clerk’s office and when it has been processed.

“It’s always okay with me that people are questioning and having those concerns,” she added.

Koppes assures anyone who has taken the time to vote will have their ballot counted.

If you would like to register to vote, or want to participate in the Ballot Trax program, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.