By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Building Fire, Denver Fire, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – There’s no word so far on what may have started a fire in Denver that has left 12 people without a home and most of their belongings. The fire started on Wednesday afternoon in an apartment building on East Virginia Avenue, near East Alameda Avenue and South Havana Street.

(credit: Denver Fire)

Firefighters rescued two dogs which they say survived. However, two other dogs did not survive. One cat was taken to the vet. There are no reports of any injuries to humans.

(credit: CBS)

Residents and witnesses told CBS54 they were stunned by the damage caused by the blaze.

“There’s water damage, smoke damage, the roof is coming down,” one woman said.

(credit: CBS)

“People losing everything during a pandemic is pretty messed up,” a man said.

The American Red Cross is working to help the families displaced by the fire.

