(CBS4) – The Tri-County Health Department says Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties could see tighter restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to increase at the current rate. The counties are each at risk of moving to a more restrictive level in Colorado’s COVID-19 Dial.

Arapahoe and Douglas counties are currently in Level 1 of the state’s dial, which means they have a positivity rate below 5%, 0-75 cases per 100,000 cases and no more than two new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day.

Adams County is in level 2 of the dial, which is defined by a 10% positivity rate or less, 75-175 cases per 100,000 and no more than two new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day.

“Sadly, our COVID-19 positive numbers have continued to climb and have recently had a dramatic spike. We are calling on our residents and everyone in our business community to join us in reducing social events and enforcing mask mandates for customers and staff, while allowing telework options where available,” said Adams County Commissioner Emma Pinter. “We all want our businesses and schools to remain open in their current form, but it will take a united effort to maintain our current status.”

TCHD reports 2,705 new cases of COVID-19 over the past two weeks. Of those cases, 1,420 were reported in Adams County, 885 in Arapahoe County and 400 in Douglas County.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations (Aug. 24- Oct. 7):

Adams County – 52

Arapahoe County – 39

Douglas County – 8

If the counties are unable to reverse the current trend, the state could reduce capacity for businesses, houses of worship, and community gatherings, and earlier last-call times for bars and restaurants.

“We all need to step up our prevention measures to reduce transmission and keep our counties open, said John M. Douglas, Jr. MD, Executive Director of TCHD. “That means, we need to limit the number of activities we participate in. “You’re more likely to get COVID-19 from someone you know and spend time with than a stranger.”

Health officials said a large number of positive cases in the counties appear to be connected to public and private social gatherings. In order to reduce the spread of infection, officials ask everyone to maintain social distancing, wear a face covering and wash their hands frequently.

TCHD also urges everyone to get a flu shot as an extra precaution to stay healthy. For more information visit tchd.org.