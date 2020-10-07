CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Grand County News, Grand County Sheriff, Kremmling News, Spring Creek Fire, Wildfire Smoke, Wildfires

KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4) – A new wildfire forced evacuations near Kremmling on Wednesday. The Spring Creek Fire sparked at around 4:30 p.m. about nine miles south of Kremmling in Grand County.

Spring Creek Fire near Kremmling (credit: Nina Wood)

All of Spring Creek is now under mandatory evacuations.

(credit: Grand County)

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office reports the fire is about 10 acres in size.

Details about how the fire started are not known yet.

Danielle Chavira

