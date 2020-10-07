Comments
KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4) – A new wildfire forced evacuations near Kremmling on Wednesday. The Spring Creek Fire sparked at around 4:30 p.m. about nine miles south of Kremmling in Grand County.
All of Spring Creek is now under mandatory evacuations.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office reports the fire is about 10 acres in size.
The Grand County Sheriff has issued a MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER for the Spring Creek Fire. Take an overnight bag. To repeat, this is a MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER. Please do not call 911 at this time unless you have an emergency. Evacuate now. Visit, https://t.co/a61gpidpuQ
— Grand County Office of Emergency Management (@GrandCountyOEM) October 7, 2020
Details about how the fire started are not known yet.