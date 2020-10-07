Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A $1.2 million project is underway at Roxborough State Park in Douglas County. Crews are paving the road leading to the park.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the road becomes muddy during rain or snowstorms. They say vehicles have slid off the road as a result.
“This is a major milestone for the park and something that will contribute to the overall user experience,” said Park Manager Colin Chisholm.
While the park will remain open, drivers and visitors should expect construction for around two months.