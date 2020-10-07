Comments
TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – A couple from Florida died in a plane crash near Telluride Monday — just four days after their wedding. The San Miguel Sheriff’s office says Costas John Sivyllis, 30, and Lindsey Vogelaar, 33, were killed when their Beechcraft Bonanza went down just 15 minutes after take off.
“They had eloped to Telluride for a small wedding and adventure-filled honeymoon that they were documenting online for friends and families to follow,” the sheriff’s office stated.
The newlyweds were heading back to Florida. They were the only two on the aircraft.
Both worked in the airline industry. Sivyllis was a United pilot and flight instructor.
The NTSB is handling the investigation.