By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Denver News, Denver University

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver University reports two sororities violated city and university protocols. One sorority allegedly held a party with more than 10 people last weekend.

Both groups were placed on interim suspension. The university says individuals could also face consequences for violating a student code of conduct.

“We will not hesitate to pursue disciplinary action if members of our community disregard the protocols and public health orders designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Every one of us is responsible for abiding by the University, city and state’s COVID-19 restrictions,” said Chancellor Jeremy Haefner.

An investigation into the sororities’ actions is now underway.

Haefner also noted in a letter to the university a majority of students and staff are following guidelines.

Danielle Chavira

  TomTancredoFan says:
    October 7, 2020 at 6:24 pm

