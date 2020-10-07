DENVER (CBS4)– Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week. Chubb is coming off a 2.5 sack performance where he recorded five quarterback hits in the Broncos win over the Jets.
“It felt really good to go out there and play and have fun and help out with the win,” said Chubb. “I’m excited about that; we’ve just got to keep the momentum going.”
This week the Broncos are preparing for a Patriots team that has been without quarterback Cam Newton for the last several days following a positive test for coronavirus. Other players have also reportedly tested positive.
“Luckily, they played a game (Monday night) with Cam so we’ll get a little bit of film from that,” said Chubb.
“We’re watching and preparing for all the quarterbacks. You never know what’s going to happen. That’s one thing about this (coronavirus) is we all have to be able to adjust, so we’ll have to adjust this Sunday and play either Stidham, or Hoyer or Newton.”
The Broncos and Patriots are scheduled for a 2:25p.m. kickoff on CBS4 on Sunday.