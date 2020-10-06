WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a stolen pickup. The blue 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 was taken from a business near Firestone over the weekend.
The business is located near the corner of Weld County Road 21 and Weld County Road 20. The owner told deputies the truck was stolen sometime between 8 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators said the thief used a hidden key to open the gate to the property. The suspect is accused of kicking in an office door before stealing $7,000 in tools, a 4-foot-tall safe, a radio from another work truck and a pressure washer.
Anyone with information about the theft or the location of the stolen pickup is asked to call Weld County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (970) 350-9600. Reference case number 20W035812.
You can remain anonymous by calling Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com. Callers with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.