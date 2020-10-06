ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Garett Bolles has been known for his holding penalties, but this season he’s been the best player on the field for the Denver Broncos.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Broncos starting left tackle earned an 86.6 rating, which is the highest on the team. He’s been called for only two holding penalties this season with one being accepted. Bolles’ improved play has caught the eye of Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

“I felt good about Garett coming into this season,” coach Fangio said on Oct. 2. I remained in constant contact with him throughout the offseason and knew he was in a good spot mentally and emotionally. He was working out good and it was true when we finally got together in training camp that he was primed to play his best at this point in his career and I think he’s done that up to this point.”

This is a major improvement from how Bolles played earlier in his career. According to STATS LLC, he committed 33 penalties in his four-year career. Ten penalties were called on him last season with six of those being holding penalties, and he allowed four sacks.

This season Bolles hasn’t allowed a sack and in the last game against the New York Jets, he didn’t allow a pressure on the quarterback. He’s done all this while battling an injury.

“He’s got an elbow that’s bugging him and something else that’s bugging him and he’s fighting through it,” coach Fangio said.

Durability has always been a strongpoint for Bolles who has not missed a game in his NFL career. He hopes to continue his strong play when the Broncos face the New England Patriots on Oct. 11 at 2:25 p.m.