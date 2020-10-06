DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Elections Division conducted accuracy tests on Tuesday. The tests are required by state law to make sure that the equipment is working and tallying ballots correctly.

CBS4 was invited to watch the process. Election officials want voters to know their votes will be counted. That’s why they conduct the testing before Election Day to make sure everything works.

The entire voting system is assessed with a logic and accuracy test. It’s something election officials complete before every election, as required by law.

A bi-partisan team, made up of both Democrat and Republican representatives, hand marked 25 test ballots each. Once they’ve marked the ballots, those are run through a scanner.

A hand tally team will count the ballots and then they make the sure numbers match to ensure all equipment is working properly.

“I can tell you right now it’s the best model in the country. It’s tried, it’s true. You have folks in here who are professionals. Some of them have been here for 3 decades. So it’s perfecting this model and adapting to things like COVID19,” said Denver City Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez.

Officials said the election is pandemic proof because you don’t have to cast a ballot in person. Registered voters in Colorado will start receiving ballots as early as Friday and then have about three-and-a-half-weeks to return them to be counted. Ballots can be mailed or placed in one of 38 drop boxes in Denver.

If you would like to register to vote, or want to participate in the Ballot Trax program, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.