DENVER (CBS4) – Denver City Council has decided to cap the fees restaurants pay to use third-party food delivery companies, such as Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash. It’s a move many other major American cities have already made to help restaurants struggling through the pandemic.
The bill passed the full council on Monday night. It caps commission fees paid by restaurants at 15% of the total tab.
Some food delivery companies had been charging restaurants up to 35% of the bill. The changes go into effect on Oct. 9.
Some restaurant owners say the most helpful thing would be for customers to order takeout and delivery straight from the websites of local restaurants, rather than through a delivery service, to avoid those third-party fees.