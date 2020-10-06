Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The baby giraffe born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo last week is doing well and zookeepers say they’re starting to see her “brave and goofy” personality develop. The zoo released a new video of the female calf on Monday.
“She’s nursing well, sleeping well, getting up and down, and hitting the giraffe calf milestones her care team wants to see,” officials wrote on Facebook.
Her keepers were concerned that ligaments in her two front legs were contracted, but they say the ligaments appear to have loosened substantially.
“Baby’s legs look strong and much straighter than when she was born,” officials wrote.
Guests can visit the baby and her mom, Bailey, in the giraffe barn, which is now open at a limited capacity.
The calf has been exploring the side yard with mom at unscheduled times during the day, so guests have a chance to see them outside, too.
You can also view Bailey and her baby on the zoo’s 24/7 temporary birth cam at cmzoo.org/giraffecam.