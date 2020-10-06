CBS4 INVESTIGATESCommission Upholds Levi Huffine Firing: Officer 'Blatantly Disregarded' Safety
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hot and dry weather threatened containment lines at the Cameron Peak Fire. The fire is 42% contained and has burned 127,398 acres.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office downgraded some mandatory evacuations for some areas including Pingree Park, Monument Gulch and Kelly Flats to the Stove Prairie Landing.

The U.S. Forest Service says the activity along the northern two fingers and south of Highway 14 was most active. Crews expect higher humidity and cooler temperatures on Wednesday.

The fire started Aug. 13. The cause is under investigation.

 

