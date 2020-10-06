LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hot and dry weather threatened containment lines at the Cameron Peak Fire. The fire is 42% contained and has burned 127,398 acres.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office downgraded some mandatory evacuations for some areas including Pingree Park, Monument Gulch and Kelly Flats to the Stove Prairie Landing.
Today the #CameronPeakFire (128,184 acres) was active between the 2 northern fingers and south of Hwy 14. Crews continued to mop up fire that crossed the northern line Sunday. Tomorrow relative humidity is expected to be extremely low with temps 10-15 degrees above normal. pic.twitter.com/VCD4JoZ84r
— Canyon Lakes Ranger RD (@usfsclrd) October 7, 2020
The U.S. Forest Service says the activity along the northern two fingers and south of Highway 14 was most active. Crews expect higher humidity and cooler temperatures on Wednesday.
The fire started Aug. 13. The cause is under investigation.