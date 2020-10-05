Comments (2)
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say a wrong-way driver died after slamming into another car on northbound Interstate 225 near Parker Road early Monday morning. Police believe the driver of the Dodge Charger had been drinking, and got on the wrong side of the interstate at East Iliff Avenue around 6 a.m.
The Charger struck the passenger side of a Chevrolet Silverado before crashing into the Mazda. Fortunately, the driver in the pickup was not hurt.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has dash cam footage, or if has any information about the crash to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.
The northbound side of Interstate 225 was closed for several hours and reopened just before 1 p.m.
