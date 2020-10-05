CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Northglenn Fire, Northglenn News

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people were sent to the hospital after an apartment fire in Northglenn. Firefighters responded to the property on Pecos Street near 104th Avenue on Monday night.

(credit: Northglenn)

It’s not clear how badly the victims were hurt. Fire officials had not said whether they were rescued or self-evacuated.

At least four units were heavily damaged including an upstairs unit where damage was seen from the outside.

Four other units suffered water damage.

(credit: Northglenn)

It’s not clear what caused the fire. Firefighters later gained control of the fire.

