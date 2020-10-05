Comments
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people were sent to the hospital after an apartment fire in Northglenn. Firefighters responded to the property on Pecos Street near 104th Avenue on Monday night.
It’s not clear how badly the victims were hurt. Fire officials had not said whether they were rescued or self-evacuated.
At least four units were heavily damaged including an upstairs unit where damage was seen from the outside.
Four other units suffered water damage.
It’s not clear what caused the fire. Firefighters later gained control of the fire.