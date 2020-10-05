ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — “There is still kindness in this crazy world.”
A CBS4 viewer in Arvada got an unexpected surprise after placing an online shopping order at Target recently.
“I placed an Instacart order yesterday, my shopper was very nice and communicated a lot on replacements, etc.,” Katie Keane wrote.
“Towards the end she chatted asking if there was anything else I needed and I jokingly said, ‘My sanity if you see it, these kids are driving me crazy! haha,'” Keane wrote.
“To my extreme surprise and shock there was an extra bag included with my delivery along with a note,” Keane said.
The note read: “Dear Katie, I don’t have kids but I can only imagine how hard this year has been for a momma. Just know you aren’t alone. Pour a glass of your [beverage] of choice & paint a canvas of your own & do a bit of self care.”
The note was signed Brittany, and the package included some Play Dough for Katie’s kids.
“This shopper, Brittany, purchased these things with her own money,” Katie wrote. “She boosted my spirit and this left me in tears (the good kind). I am just still so grateful for the pick me up.”
“I literally still cannot stop thinking about it and I’m gonna pay it forward!” Katie told CBS4.