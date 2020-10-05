5,700 Denver Broncos Fans Allowed To Attend Each Remaining Home GameBroncos Country will be allowed at the remaining Denver Broncos games this season.

2 hours ago

4 Injured As Flames Shoot From Roof Of Skyline Apartments In ThorntonFirefighters in Thornton got some help from Adams County and North Metro Fire Rescue in fighting an apartment fire on Monday afternoon.

2 hours ago

The State Has Put Out Safety Guideline For Trick Or Treating This YearColorado has put out health guidelines for those wanting to go out for Halloween this year or take part in trick or treating.

3 hours ago

A Man Is Lucky To Be Alive After Being Gored By A Bull Elk On A Golf Course In EvergreenZach Bornhoft was a passenger in a golf cart on Saturday when he was struck in the side by a bull elk.

3 hours ago

Aurora City Council Considering Banning No-Knock WarrantsThe Aurora City Council is meeting tonight and will discuss banning the use of no-knock warrants by police officers.

3 hours ago

A Sweep Of A Large Homeless Camp Is Planned For Tomorrow As Homeless Advocates Call Them InhumaneA large, new homeless encampment may be forced to move as the city of Denver plans another cleanup operation. There are more than 90 tents around 13th Avenue and Logan Street in Denver’s Capitol Hill.

3 hours ago