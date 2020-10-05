(CBS) – President Trump is expected to leave Walter Reed Medical Center at 4:30 p.m. Mountain time Monday afternoon. He spent three days receiving treatment for COVID-19 which included the experimental treatments of Remdisivir, an anti-body cocktail and the steroid dexamethasone.

CBSN Denver asked CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida about what to expect as the president leaves the hospital to return to the White House.

Dr. Dave pointed some of the information released about the president’s condition is incomplete and the treatments don’t necessarily fall in line with the message the president is is doing well, as even the White House physician said he is trying to stay in line with the upbeat message President Trump wants to project.

“No matter what happens here, whether there’s a discharge or no discharge,” Dr. Dave said Monday morning, “there is a concern in the days ahead.”

“A patient with COVID can be doing very, very well, seem like they are on the road to recovery but there is something that tends to happen at this seven to 10 mark into the illness. There is a reaction in the body and a patient suddenly and acutely deteriorates especially from a breathing standpoint.”

“He is far from being out of the woods at this point in time. I think the week ahead is going to be very telling. They will certainly keep an eye on him.”