THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Thornton got some help from Adams County and North Metro Fire Rescue in fighting an apartment fire. The fire broke out on Monday afternoon.
Four people were injured in the fire, two from smoke inhalation and two others who were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Crews working a structure fire at Skyline Apts, 517 E 88th Ave, Bldg 10. No known injuries at this time. Assistance from @adamscountyfire and @NMFirePIO. pic.twitter.com/v76Gx3495T
— Thornton Fire Dept. (@ThorntonFire) October 5, 2020
Crews rushed to the fire at the Skyline Apartments located at 517 E 88th Ave. in Building 10.
What caused the fire is being investigated. It’s unclear how many units were damaged by the fire.