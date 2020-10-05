CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Thornton got some help from Adams County and North Metro Fire Rescue in fighting an apartment fire. The fire broke out on Monday afternoon.

(credit: Thornton Fire)

Four people were injured in the fire, two from smoke inhalation and two others who were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Crews rushed to the fire at the Skyline Apartments located at 517 E 88th Ave. in Building 10.

(credit: Thornton Fire)

What caused the fire is being investigated. It’s unclear how many units were damaged by the fire.

(credit: Thornton Fire)

