SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hikers found human remains near an abandoned mine on the Western Slope on Oct. 2. The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office asked the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to help investigate.
Saguache County neighbors Chaffee County to the south.
“Based on the condition of the remains, it appears the body has been in the area for quite some time,” the CBI said in a news release. “There is no evidence that connects this case with the Suzanne Morphew investigation at this time.”
The Saguache County Coroner will perform the autopsy.