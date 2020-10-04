DENVER (CBS4) — Attorney General Phil Weiser is asking for a federal investigation into Denver-based Frontier Airlines, saying he’s heard “hundreds” of complaints during the coronavirus pandemic.
“During the pandemic here in Colorado, we have heard hundreds of complaints from consumers who were denied ticket refunds for canceled trips or the ability to use flight vouchers, as promised by Frontier Airlines.
“To protect those consumers, we’ve asked the U.S. Department of Transportation to investigate this behavior,” Weiser stated.
“Our letter simply asks airlines to treat customers fairly, especially after they benefit from billions in taxpayer-funded relief payments and loans,” he stated.
Weiser is one of 40 attorney generals who wrote a letter to Congress, asking for better protections for customers. He wants carriers who get federal funding to be required to provide full refunds to customers who cancel flights due to COVID-19.
Weiser said the he passenger and cargo airline industry received nearly $60 billion in federal stimulus funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and Congress is currently considering an additional $28 billion in payroll support, as part of a new COVID-19 relief bill.