DENVER (CBS4) – Community members in southwest Denver came together Saturday afternoon to call attention to spikes in youth gun violence. They gathered at Kepner Legacy Middle School. They will gather at Huston Lake Park at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
They want action on more “youth services and safe zones.”
Among leaders who attended were Denver City Councilwoman Jamie Torres and Councilman Jolon Clark. Others brought pictures and flowers and shared their stories of gun violence.
“Today is really about making sure our young people know that they are loved, cared for, and that we’re here for them. We have their back, especially for our young people, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure they are safe and cared for,” said Nicholas Martinez.
Organizers say the need for community gathering and healings are especially important now.
Lifeline Colorado will lead a peace march from the west side of Huston Lake Park to the Kepnar Legacy Middle School on Sunday.