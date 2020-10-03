DENVER (CBS4) – The State Capitol building will be lit in red Saturday night to honor fallen firefighters. The lights will remain red through Oct. 6.
“In Colorado and across the country brave men and women are fighting on the front lines of wildfires, working to protect our communities and keep us safe,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “We can’t thank our firefighters enough for their service and it’s important that we honor those who have lost their lives answering the call of duty. Their dedication will not be forgotten.”
As a part of National Firefighters Memorial weekend, 82 firefighters, including four from Colorado, will be memorialized with during a special online tribute.
An in-person event in Maryland had to be postponed because of the pandemic.
The governor also announced flags on all public buildings will be lowered to half staff on Oct. 4 to honor fallen firefighters in accordance to a proclamation by President Donald Trump naming October 4 through October 10, 2020 as Fire Prevention Week.