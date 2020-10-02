JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Hazy skies continue to blanket much of the Front Range as wildfires continue to burn in Northern Colorado. People who visited Buffalo Bill’s grave atop Lookout Mountain on Friday could see the smoke that had settled over the city.
CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera said more wind combined with a change in the temperature blew the smoke from the wildfires burning in Colorado to settle along the Front Range.
The smoke was making it difficult for some people to breathe, especially those who were exercising or trying to enjoy the great outdoors.
“It’s a little more than usual. I probably tried to push it a little more than I should have. Kind of hard to stay inside all day,” said one person on Lookout Mountain.
It’s the latest in a series of hazy days along the Front Range in the past few weeks that have sparked air quality alerts.