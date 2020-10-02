EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) — A bull elk had to be tranquilized so a wildlife officer could remove an old can that was stuck on his hoof.
The officer caught up with the “handsome young bull” in Evergreen.
“The bull elk was a little slow waking up from the immobilization shot so Officer Nicholson could remove the can,” CPW tweeted.
In the video, you can hear the officer laughing a little as the bull tries to shake off the sedative.
“Come on, big guy, I know you’re sleepy,” the officer says. You can see the elk’s head droop to one side.
The officer gives it a little more encouragement and the elk starts to get up but plops back down.
“A little heavy in the hind end,” the officer says.
Eventually the elk did get up and went on his way.