Who Is Brett Rypien? Get To Know The Broncos QB Who Led The Comeback Vs NY JetsHe became the fifth quarterback in team history to lead a fourth-quarter comeback in his first career start.

NFL Week 4 NFC North Picks: The Vikings 'Have To Open That Passing Game Up,' Says CBS Minnesota's Norman SeawrightIn Week 4 in the NFC North, the undefeated Bears and Packers look to keep their winning streaks alive, while the winless Vikings look to turn their season around.

Vic Fangio Upset With New York Jets For Brutal Hits On Quarterback In Game's Final MomentsAn ugly scene in the final seconds of the Denver Broncos 37-28 victory over the New York Jets almost derailed the postgame celebration.

Fantasy Football: Start Rams' Darrell Henderson, Sit Ravens' Mark Ingram In Week 4The Fantasy Football Today crew explains why they love the matchup for Henderson against the Giants and are worried about Ingram's workload against Washington.

Patriots-Chiefs Preview: Can The New England Defense Contain Patrick Mahomes?The best answer to slowing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs may be a strong Patriots rushing attack that keeps the Kansas City QB off the field.